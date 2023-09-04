Catholic Laity Council pledges support to Uzodimma ahead governorship election

Members of the Catholic Laity Council from Abia, Anambra and Imo States have thrown their weight behind Governor Hope Uzodimma ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

They did on Monday when the new executive members of the body, after their swearing in ceremony, paid a courtesy call on the Governor at the Government House Owerri to show solidarity.

Grand Patron of the Catholic Laity Council, Prof Maurice Iwu, Executive Secretary of the Group, Barr ( Dame) Chisara Egwim- Chima and the Owerri Provincial Council President, Hon. Placidus Onyedika Chijioke, led other officials to the meeting.

Briefing Governor Uzodimma on the reason for the meeting, Chijioke thanked him for finding time to interface with them, noting that the body appreciates all he has been doing to turn around the fortunes of Imo State since assuming office in January 2020.

He said that they have been praying for the Governor and do not have a choice than to work with, and support him, as he seeks reelection come November 11 because they believe he still has a lot to offer the people of Imo State.

Amplifying the essence of the visit, Prof Iwu noted that the importance of the Catholic Laity Council cannot be over emphasised because “99 per cent of the membership are Catholics.”

Iwu said that the new executive members of the body were not just upbeat sharing their vision for the Council with Governor Uzodimma, but interested in the good work the Governor has been doing in Imo, and would want to be part of his success story beyond January 15, 2024.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma thanked them for successfully electing their new officers, and prayed God to guide them aright as they discharge their responsibility to the society.

Governor Uzodimma also expressed gratitude regarding their observation over his modest achievements in Imo State in the past three years and eight months despite all odds, insisting that the grace of God has been sufficient for his government.

He urged them to continue to pray for peace to reign in Imo State and Nigeria, adding that development is sure to be guaranteed in an atmosphere of peace and security.