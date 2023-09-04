Abure bags ‘Outstanding Leadership Award’ in US

… Tells Obidient members that LP and Obi are two sides of thesame coin

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure has been honoured with an ‘Outstanding Leadership Award’ in Arizona, United States in recognition of the enviable role he played in the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Barrister Abure has been on tours of the United Kingdom and United States in the last two weeks on a ‘Thank You’ visit that had offered him opportunities to appreciate the roles played by Nigerians and particularly the Obidients in diaspora for the monumental support they gave the party during the last election.

In Arizona, the Obidient Movement honoured Abure with the award for his novel role in changing the political narratives and for widening the political space in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party National Chairman said he was humbled by the level of reception accorded him in New York where a multitude of crowd besieged the Airport to receive him.

In Arizona, he was given an ‘Outstanding Leadership Award’ to appreciate his outstanding leadership, for taking the party from nothing to its enviable status, and also for party’s outstanding performance in the 2023 general election as well as changing the political narratives in the country.

All these would not have been possible if not for his style of leadership and in the manner and way he piloted the party wherein he brought ingenuity and integrity in the affairs of the party which no doubt has transformed the Labour Party from a small party to a mega party in Nigeria.

In New York, Abure also encouraged the huge crowd of Obidient family to be card carrying members of the Labour Party. He explained that as Obidient family, they must always have it in mind that Peter Obi and Labour Party are two sides of thesame coin. Obi is our leader and the face of the party. He is the face of integrity, the face of a new Nigeria. And as it stands now, Labour Party has become an alternative political party to all others.

He assured them that the present leadership of the party intends to make the party a household name by organising conferences, seminars and campus shows. In a few days, we will be moving round all the political units in Nigeria to canvass for more membership and to encourage them to continue to have hope that a new Nigeria is still possible with Peter Obi in the saddle of affairs.