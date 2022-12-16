Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, others mourn Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, Seriki

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday consoled the family of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON)whose passing has left the government in shock.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji and Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa also extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

President Buhari also sympathised with friends and professional colleagues of the nationalist, who distinguished himself in public service, working variously as Minister of State, Interior, Minister of State, Defence, Minister of State, Agriculture and Water Resources, and supervising Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

Seriki, also had a concurrent accreditation as a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization-UNWTO.

Buhari vividly recalled his meeting with the late Ambassador Seriki exuding his enterprising nature and patriotic zeal during his Official Visit to Madrid, Spain in June this year, a tour of duty where he succumbed to the fate of all mortals.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) stressed that

“at this trying period of loss, pain and reflection, the President urges family members, the diplomatic corps, friends and relatives to approximate the legacies of the diplomat, especially in nation building.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed”, he added.

In similar vein, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said death of Seriki had depleted the ranks of great and passionate citizens who mean well for the country.

Also commiserating with the deceased’s family, the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party – PDP said Seriki’s legacies would remain as evidence of a life well spent.

Seriki, a former Minister of State for Defence and Minister of State for the Interior, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain on Thursday at 63 years.

The family in a statement disclosed that the late Ambassador died on Thursday, at about 2am in Madrid, from cancer.

His family confirmed the sad development in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, signed by his children, reads: “Innā lillāhi-wa-innā-ilayhi-rājiun.”

He was also a former Supervising Minister for Mines and Steel Development between October and December 2008 and Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources from 2007 to 2008.

Sanwo-Olu described the late Seriki as a businessman, politician, and public administrator, whose contributions remain indelible in the hearts of residents of Lagos State and Nigerians as a whole.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Thursday, said the death of Seriki came at a time when his wealth of experience is mostly needed in the country.

He also sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats, and Nigerians in the Diaspora over the demise of the ambassador.

He dded that the deceased’s contribution to the growth and development of the country during his tenure as minister in different capacities and now Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, will continue to be a reference point in the nation’s developmental trajectory.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and political associates of the late Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki.

“The death of Chief Demola is a big loss to Lagos State and Nigeria, especially the diplomatic community. He made a lot of positive impact and contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Nigeria as a notable politician, minister and ambassador. He particularly made significant impact in Lagos politics as a member of the ruling party.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give the immediate family, friends, political associates, and the people of Lagos Island, our dear State, and the country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, Obasa said it was painful that Lagos and Nigeria lost a great man whose contributions to national growth cannot be quantified.

“It is difficult to describe the pain and heartbreak that the death of Seriki has brought to us. Personally, I am devastated. I lost a brother, who loved his country and showed that passion to see it succeed.

“As an ambassador, he worked assiduously to improve the image of Nigeria helping our country earn international respect. He was a deep thinker and team player who, until his demise, worked for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Obasa added.

In a statement by the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hon Hakeem Amode, he said, “We commiserate with the family, friends and associates and pray God gives them the fortitude to bear his passing. It is our assurance that his legacies will remain as evidence of a life well spent.”

On his part, Tinubu said he lost a patriot, partner and friend.

With the passing of Ademola Seriki, Asíwájú Tinubu, said he had lost a friend, associate and a Nigerian patriot who served the country in various capacities.

In a statement by his media office, signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos governor said: “I’m deeply saddened and disturbed by the passing in the early hours of Thursday of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, H.E. Ademola Rasaq Seriki.

“A Nigerian patriot and prominent Lagosian, Ambassador Seriki was my friend, brother and close associate. He served Lagos and Nigeria in various capacities, the icing on the cake being his appointments as Minister of the Federal Republic and much later as Ambassador to Spain till his death. Indeed, Ambassador Seriki died in active service.

“He made invaluable contributions to Lagos in all spheres – economic, political, social, traditional, and religious. Popularly called Otun-Are, his traditional title in Lagos, Seriki was visible on the social scene and within the Islamic community where he was respected as a devout and knowledgeable Muslim, as he was influential in politics.

“In politics, he played important parts in the struggle for democracy and within our progressive front for which he will always be remembered. Seriki would have been on the hustings with us, but for his ambassadorial work.

“We are all deeply touched by this unexpected passing. I must, however, offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to his family, particularly his wives and children.

“I commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari who graciously appointed him as an ambassador as a mark of honour to us in Lagos.

“I mourn with the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is from his immediate constituency. While commiserating with his friends and associates, I also sympathise with the people of Lagos State for we have lost an eminent son of the state. May Almighty Allah grant repose of his soul and protect all that he left behind. Amin.”

Similarly, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has expressed condolences on the death of Seriki describing it as unfortunate and painful.

The Governor, in a statement in Ado- Ekiti on Thursday, described the news of Seriki’s death as shocking, worrisome and unfortunate; noting that the deceased did not show any sign of illness during their last meeting.

Oyebanji, who described Seriki as a big brother and mentor, said the death of the Lagos politician was a personal loss to him.

He described the late Ambassador as a highly refined politician, seasoned administrator, patriotic leader who saw politics and public service as avenue to serve and contribute to nation building.

The Governor said it is painful that Seriki who had been extremely committed to the presidential aspiration of the APC National Leader and Presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, did not wait to witness the realization of the collective dream.

“Ambassador Seriki was known for his dedication to a worthy cause. He was a loyal party man and a patriotic Nigerian- always ready to serve. The news of his death is quite shocking, disheartening and painful. Losing such a committed and visionary public servant is a huge loss, not only to his family, friends and political associates, but to the country at large.

“My condolences and that of the government and people of Ekiti State to the Federal Government, the government and people of Lagos State as well as members of the immediate and extended families of the late politician. We pray God to grant his soul eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, Oyebanji said.