Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fuel Queues: Reps Petrol C’ttees urge for calm, say cause of temporary supply disruption already addressed

.Confirms availability of PMS, says normalcy to return in few days

NewsEnergy
Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere speaking on the House of Representatives
38
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources, Downstream and Midstream have said that t petrol products are available in Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL storage facilities, about 1.5 billion litres of petrol that can last for 30 days. 

The downstream and midstream committees led by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Hon. Odianosen Henry Okojie stated this at a press conference focused on scarcity and how to provide solutions.

Ugochinyere who represents Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State, stated that in the last few days, the downstream and midstream committees reached out to the stakeholders in the distribution value chain; the NNPCL, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA),  Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and engaged extensively with them, to ascertain the cause of the resurgence of the fuel queues across the country. 

The lawmakers expressed concerns over the temporary presence of fuel queues in petrol stations across the country which has adversely affected the lives and businesses of Nigerians.

However, they were optimistic that normalcy would return in a few days.

According to Ugochinyere, from investigations, they found that petrol products, at least about 1.5 billion litres of petrol which could last for 30 days are available. 

He noted that the queues resurfaced because of logistics and the logistic issues range from difficulty in transporting products from the mother vessel to the respective petrol stations.

He assured that the lawmakers have assurances from the value chain regulators that these bottlenecks are being cleared.

He also assured that the Committees with oversight activities in the Downstream and Midstream petroleum sectors have resolved that going forward, to avert the reoccurrence of this temporary challenge of distribution disruption, they shall work with the NNPCL, NMDPRA, PETROAN, NARTO and other key stakeholders in the distribution chain, towards finding a sustainable solution in ensuring that they do not run into such avoidable disruption in the near future, which can hamper economic activities.

Continue Reading
Admin 2 295 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Ethnic Youth Leaders Laud Kyari Efforts to Clear Fuel Supply…

May Day: Mrs.Tinubu salutes Nigerian workers, tasks them on…

Glo lauds Nigerian workers on May Day 

ESN doesn’t partner with politicians, engage in civil…

1 of 2,023