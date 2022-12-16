PENGASSAN warns FG, INEC over 2023 polls

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has warned the federal government not to compromise the 2023 general election but conduct a free and fair exercise where Nigerians will elect the leaders of their choice.

This is as the association charged the recently appointed electoral commissioners to prove their critics wrong that they were there to act the script of their masters by being democratic in their dealings.

The President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, who spoke at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association in Abuja, said Nigerians are yearning for credible election.

He said what happened in Osun, Ekiti and Anambra elections should be repeated in the 2023 general election.

According to him, “As we steadily march towards the 2023 general election, one issue on the minds of every wellmeaning Nigerian is whether the electoral process will be free, fair and credible.

“This is where you and I come in. We must all be involved in the contestation for political power under a credible political platform.

“The litmus test for what to expect in 2023 General Election was noticed from the process employed in conducting the Osun and Ekiti and Anambra States Governorship elections held recently.

“As an Association therefore, we call on all arms of government to ensure that the Electoral Act recently signed into law is respected and adhered to holistically.

“Specifically, the aspects dealing with the use of electronic devices such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine should not be toyed with if we truly desire elections that will stand the taste of times.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and other key actors in the electoral process should use this window to reassure Nigerians that 2023 general election will be credible, free and fair.

“We encourage the youth and the working class to actively participate in the electoral process to rescue the country from further slide, while INEC is cautioned on the need to issue voter cards to all eligible voters to enable them exercise their franchise. We however sound a note of warning to the four recently sworn in Resident Electoral Commissioners who despite oppositions from the Civil Society Organisations scaled through the partisan screening processes; that Nigerians will be watching them and the roles they will play henceforth”.

On curbing crime, “NEC members please join me to congratulate the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba for heeding to our calls in the fight against crime following the acquisition of three (3) high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for improved armed surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country.

“We welcome the use of this innovative technology in the law enforcement duties of the Nigeria Police Force. However, despite this effort, It is sad to note that three UAVs is a far cry from the numbers of such equipment required to prevent and respond to crime in our vast country”,.

PENGASSAN re-emphasized its calls in urging all arms of the nation’s security apparatus working at the various levels of this administration to continue to explore the use of technology in the fight against crime and criminality; while seeking full cooperation from members of the public on intelligence gathering, vigilance and reporting suspicious movement to the appropriate authority.

Speaking on oil theft, the association said, “having steered the bees’ nest on the thriving business of oil theft and pipeline vandalism across the oil and gas facilities during our national advocacy programme tagged, Chasing Oil Thieves and Pipelines Vandals out of business, we demand that all those arrested in connection with this economic sabotage should be prosecuted and if found guilty be made to face the consequences.

“Government must sustain the current effort in restoring the vandalized pipeline and in increasing the nation crude oil production”.

“PENGASSAN believed that it is imperative for the association to continue to work as a team to enable them tackle most of the industry and labour relation challenges confronting the association as an association and citizens of this nation.

“We agree with the viewpoint that we must continue to strive to take PENGASSAN to a higher level in terms of service delivery.

“As a movement, we have come to appreciate the need to continually respond to national, industrial and labour relations dynamics for us to remain superrelevant as a Trade Union. It is my appeal and hope that all members will continue to give us greater support and solidarity towards the much-needed concerted efforts; as we deal with the labour, industry and national issues”,. the association said.