 Imo govt budgets N474bn for 2023 fiscal year 

.As Uzodimma blames building collapse on poor engineering quality

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Government has budgeted the sum of N474billion for it’s services in the year 2023

An official statement issued and signed by the Chief Press secretary and Media adviser to the state Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu in Owerri said that the state executive council, approved the fund Wednesday

The statement further said, ” Governor Hope Uzodimma is set to present the budget proposal to the State House of Assembly soon

It also said that the Council also approved proposal by the Governor to empower 25,000 Imo indigenes an activity that would be followed by another empowerment of 27,000 people next week.

In the same vein, he said Council noted with satisfaction that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that all the expenses incurred on Imo Airport by the State government in terms of infrastructure provision and renovation be refunded, including the amount the government is expending on the ongoing dualization of the roads to ease movement from Ngor Okpala to the airport.

However, he said Government noted with regret the attack on expatriates handling the road constructions on the Owerri/Okigwe road and Owerri/Mbaise/ Umuahia road, noting that the kidnappers are detractors who don’t want the progress of Imo State.

To that effect, Government assured that all contractors will be given adequate security going forward and that the projects will go on unimpeded.

‘’Their plan is to stop the good works by Government and slow down the progress of the roads hence government has assured all contractors of increased security.”

On the recent promotions of the Civil Servants announced by Governor Uzodimma, Emelumba noted that the Exco approved that baring any hitch on documentations, all promotions affecting the Civil Servants are to be pay rolled for December 2022 salary.

The Council, he said, also decided that an all stakeholders meeting with the aim of reviewing the revenue and multiple levies in the transportation ministry and agencies in Imo State will be convened soon.

Also, Council noted with delight that Imo contingents to the recently concluded Sports Festival at Asaba, Delta State garnered 45 medals, and that the State emerged the best from all the South East States.

But he said Council regretted the death of an Imo boxer, Ikechukwu Igboanugo, who died in active service at the festival. “Government accepted to bear the cost of the burial of the contingent to ease the family’s hardship, among other interventions that would be worked out.”

According to the Council, all Imo indigenes are encouraged to come home for the yuletide celebrations without harbouring any fear of molestations and harassments.

Those who may find it difficult to come home due to transportation hitches have been assured of government’s plan to send buses to Lagos and Abuja that will bring them home and equally take them back.

In another development. Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has noted that the frequent building collapse in the country is as a result of poor engineering work

He has therefore advocated that members of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) should be allowed to discharge their duties like other professionals.

The Governor spoke on Thursday when he received in audience the President and top executive members of the NSE in Nigeria who paid him a courtesy call at Government House Owerri.

The Governor said: “The innocent lives we lose every time there is building collapse could be avoided if the engineers were allowed to do their job as professionals.’’

He then challenged the Society to, from time to time, “intervene in the areas of your profession to save the Nation from those calamities.”

Governor Uzodimma who had earlier reminded the body that he is a Corporate member of the Society, reiterated his believe in the professional integrity of NSE and his conviction that “everything about life and society is engineering.”

Furthermore, he said that “for Nigeria to develop, the Nigeria Society of Engineers must be in the forefront and be fully involved.”

Governor Uzodimma regretted that over the years “different governments have not given enough attention to the engineers,” and that “quality construction will no doubt help the Nation to develop.”

He also called for partnership between the government and the NSE, “if not for anything, in monitoring and supervision.”

Earlier, the National President of NSE, Engineer Tasiu Sahid Wudil, said they were in Owerri for the 6th Engineer Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu lecture Series and acknowledged that on entering Imo State they saw that “the Governor is doing quality jobs especially on road constructions.”

Wudil poured encomia on the Governor’s achievements which he said are mostly people oriented projects such as roads infrastructure, ICT development, women and youth empowerment.

He noted that NSE is a non partisan body and requested the Governor to assist the society in realising her dream of having an engineering centre in Owerri just as they have in Lagos, Benin, Uyo and Kano for the purpose of training young engineers and providing them jobs opportunities.

The high powered delegation apart from the President include: Chief Engr. Iwuanyanwu, former Presidents of the Society, the Managing Director of Imo Sewerage and Water Corporation, Engr. Emeka Ugoanyanwu among others.