Buhari greets Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 63rd birthday, January 12, 2022, joining his family, friends and the National Assembly to celebrate with the political leader.

The President congratulates the distinguished Senator on the strides so far in providing an inclusive and responsive leadership at the Upper Chamber, using his many years of experience, since 2003, to guide the collective wisdom of the Senate in pursuit of the national interest.

President Buhari notes the contributions of Sen. Lawan to the political and economic development of the country, starting out as a lecturer, before accepting to serve his constituency as a legislator.

The President believes the Senate President’s visionary leadership style, with a strong penchant for always finding a common ground with the Executive arm of Government, has been most rewarding for the country, especially in passage of bills that directly impact on the livelihood of the people.

As the leader of the National Assembly turns 63, President Buhari prays for his good health, strength and more wisdom to guide the affairs of the Senate.

