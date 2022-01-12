ProjectGiiV shines with innovation in charity, donates 2,900 items to charity homes in 1yr

Nigeria’s first fully digital charity platform, ProjectGiiV continues to shine with its innovative efforts to digitize the process of charitable giving across Africa, leveraging technology and 21st-century digital tools. In 2021, its first year of operations, the platform via its mobile app GiiV, and website, www. projectgiiv. com, received over 2,900 items from donors across Lagos and in turn presented them to charity.

Since its establishment in January 2021, ProjectGiiV has continued to champion the cause of charity, promoting the culture of charitable giving in Nigeria and beyond by providing an avenue for people to conveniently donate items – food & groceries, clothes, books & stationeries, shoes, etc to charity homes and need centres.

Commenting on this feat, the founder and executive member of ProjectGiiV, Olamide Jasanya, expressed satisfaction at the support received during the first year of operations and especially, the dedication of the teammates. He said “our ambition right from inception is to provide a hassle-free and seamless process where people can make donations without having to step out of their homes or offices”

He continued, “From research, we discovered that the one of the major challenge of donation is the time factor and stress faced by intended donours in sorting out items and sending them to the need centres. Due to this, Project Giiv was birthed to bridge the gap by providing a more convenient way for people to make donations through the Giiv mobile app and website where customers can easily identify what they want to donate and schedule a date for pick up of the items which will ultimately be delivered to the choice charity homes. We are thankful for the accomplishments in 2021 and we look forward to affecting more lives in 2022.’

Over time, ProjectGiiV has partnered with other humanitarian organizations, corporate entities and individuals to further achieve its corporate philosophy of helping people to do good and touching more lives. The platform continues to thrive on its pillars – Empathy, Service, Transparency and Speed – to reach more homes and individuals. With a strong board of trustees and a diverse executive management team, ProjectGiiV remains committed to becoming the leading digital charity platform in Nigeria and across Africa.