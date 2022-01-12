Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ,brief the press on 52nd Convocation of UNILAG

L-r… Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni; Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy vice Chancellor (Management Service) UNILAG ,Prof Obinna Chukwu , Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Prof. David Adewale Oke, during a Press Conference on the 52nd Convocation of the university held in Lagos 11/1/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…University Librarian Prof Yetunde Zaid; Register (UNILAG) Barrister . Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni; Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy vice Chancellor (Management Service) UNILAG ,Prof Obinna Chukwu , during a Press Conference on the 52nd Convocation of the university held in Lagos 11/1/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society