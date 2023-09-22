Champion Newspapers Limited
Breaking: Tinubu announces Salary Increment for all University Staff

President Bola Tinubu has approved the salary increment for staff of all Tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

108
President Bola Tinubu has approved the salary increment for staff of all Tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Tinubu announces salary increment for all University staff 

 

