Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos , Priestly Ordination of the newly 11 Catholic Priests at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos

L-R… Rev. Anthony C. Eze; Rev. Fr. Augustine J. Ododo; Rev. Martins C. Igbadumhe; Rev. Benjamin Oddi; Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Matins; Rev. Peter Dennis S. Ulasi; Rev. Emmanuel C.Eze; Rev. Callistus i. Onyele; Rev. Raphael N. Onah; Rev. Christopher S. Ngbede; Rev. Kizito O. Emenalo; and Rev. Benedict E. Anike, during the Priestly Ordination of the new eleven Catholic Priests of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

Cross Section of the new eleven Catholic Priests of the Catholic, being prayed by the worshippers.

Cross Section of Worshippers at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

Cross section of Catholic Women organization Nigeria CWO at the mass.

Cross Section of the Priest, at the procession, during the Priestly Ordination of the new eleven Catholic Priests of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos 21/9/2023… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

