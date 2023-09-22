Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi, Iwaji/Igbo Cultural Day held in Lagos

L-r… Vice Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos Eze Jude Nnaemeka; .Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos , Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo, Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye.

L-r… Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; AIG Zone 2 Command, Onikan, AIG Mohammed Ali Ari; and his wife; Onowu Prince AndyMoore Ezejioha and Onowu Emah Richard.

L-r …Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi / Eze Okpoko 1 and Okpoko 1 of Obodoukwu. With Authentic President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene.

L-r… Eze Jude Arinze; Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika Nwokedi; Vice Chairman Eze Jude Nnaemeka and Chief Okey Uzoegbunm.

L-r… AIG Zone 2 Command, Onikan Lagos, AIG Mohammed Ali Ari; presenting award for inspr Jimoh Saliu.

Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi / Eze Okpoko 1 and Okpoko 1 of Obodoukwu. With Authentic President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene. pose with friends of the Eze.

R-l…Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; AIG Zone 2 Command, Onikan Lagos, AIG Mohammed Ali Ari; Bishop Chidi Anthony and others during the iwaji festival.

Cross Section of the women, during the Iwaji/Igbo Cultural Day organised by Dr. Nwokedi, held at Ijegun in Lagos.

Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi, he is the with family members, Eze Nwokedi honored over 30 policemen with awards ….Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng