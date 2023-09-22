Champion Newspapers Limited
Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi, Iwaji/Igbo Cultural Day held in Lagos

L-r... Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; AIG Zone 2 Command, Onikan, AIG Mohammed Ali Ari; Senior Pastor,  Rhema Deliverance Mission International, Lagos (1). Prophet Dr. Anene  Nwachukwu, during the Iwaji/Igbo Cultural Day   Organized by Dr.  Nwokedi held at Ijegun in Lagos on 17/9/2023.
L-r… Vice Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos Eze Jude Nnaemeka; .Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos , Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo, Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye.

L-r… Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in LagosEze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; AIG Zone 2 Command, Onikan, AIG Mohammed Ali Ari; and his wife; Onowu Prince AndyMoore Ezejioha and Onowu Emah Richard.

L-r …Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in LagosEze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi / Eze Okpoko 1 and Okpoko 1 of Obodoukwu. With Authentic  President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene.

L-r… Eze Jude Arinze; Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika Nwokedi; Vice Chairman Eze Jude Nnaemeka and Chief Okey Uzoegbunm.

L-r… AIG Zone 2 Command, Onikan Lagos, AIG Mohammed Ali Ari; presenting award for inspr Jimoh Saliu.

Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi / Eze Okpoko 1 and Okpoko 1 of Obodoukwu. With Authentic  President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene. pose with friends of the Eze.

R-l…Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in Lagos, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; AIG Zone 2 Command, Onikan Lagos, AIG Mohammed Ali Ari; Bishop Chidi Anthony and others during the iwaji festival.

Cross   Section of the womenduring the Iwaji/Igbo Cultural Day organised by Dr.  Nwokedi, held at Ijegun in Lagos.

Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Igbo Speaking community in LagosEze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi,  he is the with family members, Eze  Nwokedi honored over 30 policemen with awards ….Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

