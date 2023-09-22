I will not accept road contract certificate for payment generated by one Person – Umahi

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As part of his efforts to tackle shoddy job by road contractors and also block sharp practices in contract payment sum, the Minister of Works Engr David Umahi has said that the Federal Government will no longer accept road contract certificate for payment generated by one person.

He said the certificates for payment must be signed by all parties to the contract, after proper supervision before being accepted by him henceforth.

Umahi who stated this while inspecting some roads within Rivers and Akwa Ibom States on Wednesday said “ No longer will certificate for payment be generated by one person. The contractor must sign it, resident engineer as well. state controllers, regional controllers, and they will all ensure inspections are done.

“State Commissioners of Works shall generate work done, prepare the certificate with calculations and geotechnical reports , sketches and valuation, then they will bring it to me. The moment I see that things are working, I will sign within 6hours”

“I have directed that any project that motor users cannot go through the entire length and breadth of the project awarded to a contractor, will not be accepted. I will not sign the certificate. Contractors must maintain all the roads, the length and breath within their contract.

“I am directing the controllers and Directors of the Regions to ensure that, between Abuja and Port Harcourt they must fix the remedial works within the next 14days” .

Speaking further, the Minister said “how could a payment certificate be given for a road that has failed and the contractor is on site and you turn around to blame the leaders, who signs the papers ?, you sign the paper and originate the certificate but I have directed that enough is enough

“They must show me how increase in our contracts come about. Anyone can sign a paper for them to pay but as for me I will not sign anything that I don’t know how it came about. If you want to do ashphalt, continue with it but you must sign a performance bond that the road must not fail within the life time of the project. I want Nigerians to know that overloading is not responsible for failure of the road. Most of the contractors have jobs in more than ten locations with two equipment. So they cannot cope with the volume of jobs”

The Minister further directed that any contractor without COREN Certified Engineer must not be allowed to work.

He said any consultant or civil servant that behaved the way they have been behaving, will have his certificate withdrawn .

Umahi stated that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is determined to end the sufferings of the road users in Nigeria, adding that “road is everything to this country, road is everything to Commerce, road is everything to Solid Mineral, Medicine, Education, Agriculture and to Food Security”.

Meanwhile, the Minister was approached by youths of Eleme during his inspection for upgrading of four lanes to six lanes for Eleme junction to Onne junction road projects in Rivers State where he promised them that he would work with the them to ensure that the road does not remain the same .

Earlier the Eleme Local Government Area Chairman, Obarilomate Ollor who spoke on behalf of the youths appreciated the visit of the minister.

He said “ I thank the Minister for coming to inspect this road on behalf of Mr President This bad road has been responsible for the untimely death of so many people and more that ten thousands of vehicles ply this route daily. From what you have said, the youths will cooperate with you to deliver this project and we will not make unnecessary request”.

In a statement signed by Blessing Lere-Adams, Director (Information) Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, some of the projects inspected by the Minister in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states included, Aba- Port Harcourt road, Bodo Bonny road, Ogoni bridge , Reconstruction of Abak – Ekparakwa –Ette- Ikot Abasi road and the dualisation of the East West Road Section four at Eket By Pass.