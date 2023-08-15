Breaking: Neymar leaves PSG for Saudi’s Al-Hilal

Neymar has joined the growing list of big-name players in the Saudi Pro League after joining Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian, 31, left Barcelona for Paris in 2017 but his future was thrown into doubt earlier this summer and he missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

New boss Luis Enrique did not include him in his plans for this season and the French giants will undoubtedly be relieved to get his hefty salary off their wage bill.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world.

“I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years.

“We have had great moments and Neymar will always be a big part of our history.

“I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish him all the very best for the future and his next adventure.”

Al-Hilal had previously been given permission to speak to Neymar’s former team-mate Kylian Mbappe but the Frenchman now appears set to sign a new deal with PSG.