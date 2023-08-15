Road demolition: Abia state Govt. delay action, as they prepare to pay compensation

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia government has announced a shift in the actual date of commencement of demolition of affected structures at the proposed Ossah – Tower road expansion by three weeks.

The resolution was reached at the end of this week’s Abia State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

Briefing news men at the government House, Umuahia, the Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu disclosed that consultations between government and affected community were ongoing and fruitful, adding that the notice as to how much compensation to be paid to the owners of the affected structures would be issued soon.

He further said that the Light Up Abia Initiative and the Free Medical Services by the government are ongoing in fulfillment of the Governor Alex Otti’s campaign promises.

He disclosed that an additional 12 General Hospitals would be rebuilt and fully equipped before the end of this year in addition to the 3 which would be ready by the end of this month.

Kanu revealed that some Abians in the diaspora have indicated their willingness to collaborate with the State government to provide quality healthcare services to Abians.

He regretted that before now, many Abians were not using Government hospitals and stressed that the narrative is being changed with what Government is currently doing in the health sector.

He also said that the Single Treasury Account (TSA) launched by the State Government would commence on first September as stipulated, saying that the aim is to encourage due process and transparency.

According to him, the ban on the use of motorcycles in the Aba and Umuahia metropolis is still enforce and warned security agencies to desist from extorting money from persons in the guise of enforcing the ban.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije revealed that a total of 160 structures are affected in the demolition excercise and disclosed that all the structures have been enumerated and valued.

Mr. Chukwumerije said that before the demolition commences, compensations would be paid in tranches, adding that the essence of moving the date of the demolition which was billed for 14th August forward was to give the affected persons time to relocate as the government of Dr. Alex Otti is a responsive one, added that they are not in a hurry to demolish but to develop.