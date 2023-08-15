How Ondo IGR rose from N500m to N3bn monthly

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State government has adduced reasons why the State Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) rose from N500million monthly to N3billion since 2017 when the present administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration assumed office.

The Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, who spoke while speaking with reporters in Akure said Governor Akeredolu helped the government to face the challenges on the ground, stressing that the experience was so unique.

According to him, the state government brought an experience personality to head the tax committee after which a bill was passed to give autonomy to the agency to perform.

He said some young graduates were recruited with good salaries, conducive and automated environment, while all financial leakages were blocked and tax payment system redesigned.

Speaking on the oil removal Subsidy palliatives, Akinterinwa said out of 81,000 bags of rice initially earmarked for the state by the federal government, only 3,000 bags were provided like it happened in all other states.

He however said the state government bought another 3,000 bags,stressing that it would do everything possible to provide food for the targeted people especially pensioners and invulnerables in the society

Akinterinwa enthused that with the good vision of Governor Akeredolu, the state is financially stable now after recovering N4.5b starched in the bank by the past administration and digitilisation of financial reporting system among others.

He said the state is now looking for a higher ground, adding that the Deep Sea Port has become a reality and game changer for economic development of the state.

The Finance Commissioner, who doubles as the Chairman, Forum of Finance Commissioners in the country as well as a member, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform said the federal government will bring out policy to attract prosperity, stressing that Taxes are inherent part of development.

According to him, with prompt payment of required taxation, President Bola Tinubu’s administration would provide all necessary things to make life meaningful to the masses.

On roads, the commissioner said the dualization of Oda road project in Akure, the state capital under construction for over two years will be delivered on completion soon.

Akinterinwa said the delay in the construction of the road was due to variations in the cost of materials and the need to review the project.

The Finance commissioner emphasized that the pensioners and the vulnerables in the state will start receiving their stipends of N10,000 beginning from the end of August.

He also revealed that the buses have been provided for the use of the school children from September when they are to resume for academic session as part of the palliatives.

