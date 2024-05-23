Abbey Mortgage Bank to hold 32nd Annual General Meeting May 30th

Abbey Mortgage Bank has concluded plans to hold its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 30th, 2024.

Abbey Mortgage Bank is a renowned financial institution celebrated for its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

This year’s AGM, themed ‘Agile Tenacity,’ will highlight the Bank’s financial achievements in 2023, outline strategic goals, and engage with valued shareholders. The virtual event will commence at 11 am from the Head Office at 23, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Shareholders and the public can tune in online to watch the board and executive management review the bank’s milestones.

Despite facing economic challenges both domestically and internationally, Abbey Mortgage Bank maintained its strong profit trajectory, achieving record revenue for the fourth consecutive year in 2023. The Bank reported a pre-tax profit of N951 million, up from N827 million in 2022.

In addition to presenting financial reports, the AGM will feature in-depth discussions on the Bank’s advancements in technology, customer-focused initiatives, and sustainable banking practices.

Abbey Mortgage Bank’s commitment to excellence was recognized with several prestigious awards in 2023, including “Best Mortgage Bank,” “Best Customer-Centric Bank,” and “Best Mortgage Bank Brand.

Also, the bank remains at the forefront of industry trends and adapts to the evolving customer needs by leveraging digital advancements to improve operational efficiency.

The Bank introduced WIRE, a product tailored to support female developers in Nigeria, effectively addressing a crucial market gap.

Additionally, Abbey is poised to launch an enhanced version of their mobile banking app, AbbeyMobile 2.0, in the coming week.

Reflecting on the Bank’s 2023 performance, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Office of Abbey Mortgage Bank, Mr. Mobolaji Adewumi said, “The bank’s performance in 2023 stands as a testament to resilience and excellence amidst the economic challenges plaguing our nation.

“We have persisted in our remarkable journey of transformation, propelling our bank to the forefront of Mortgage Banking in Africa. This achievement fills me with immense pride,” he said.

The Bank encourages shareholders to save the date and participate in the 32nd Annual General Meeting on May 30th, 2024. The streaming link will be available at www.abbeymortgagebank.com/Agm