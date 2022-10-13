Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

BREAKING NEWS: BBNaija’s Rico Swavey is Dead

Entertainment
By Champion
359
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The reality star suffered fatal injuries from a car crash on October 11, 2022.

Big Brother Naija season three housemate Patrick Fakoya popularly known as Rico Swavey has died.

Co-housemate, Tobi Bakre confirmed his shocking demise on Thursday, days after the reality star suffered fatal injuries from a car accident.

We lost him. But thanks a lot guys.God knows best,” Bakre tweeted announcing Swavey’s death.

Following the fatal accident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, co-housemate Alex Unusual revealed that the artiste was in a “critical condition” and unconscious.

An appeal for financial aid spearheaded by Bakare was also promptly set up to keep Swavey on life support.

The 29-year-old reality star featured in the 2018 edition of top reality show Big Brother Naija alongside Bakare, Alex and Cee-C.

Prior to his tragic passing, he solidified his position as a performing artist with a number of TV appearances.

Continue Reading
Champion 265 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Jubilation as Joel Jones emerges Grand Winners of the Big…

Kanye West: Kim’s Paying for Extra Security at…

See Joeboy’s Reaction To Asa’s N300M Copyright Infringement…

Phyna emerges winner of BBNaija Season 7

1 of 39