BREAKING NEWS: BBNaija’s Rico Swavey is Dead Entertainment By Champion On Oct 13, 2022 359 Share The reality star suffered fatal injuries from a car crash on October 11, 2022. Big Brother Naija season three housemate Patrick Fakoya popularly known as Rico Swavey has died. Co-housemate, Tobi Bakre confirmed his shocking demise on Thursday, days after the reality star suffered fatal injuries from a car accident. “We lost him. But thanks a lot guys.God knows best,” Bakre tweeted announcing Swavey’s death. Following the fatal accident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, co-housemate Alex Unusual revealed that the artiste was in a “critical condition” and unconscious. An appeal for financial aid spearheaded by Bakare was also promptly set up to keep Swavey on life support. The 29-year-old reality star featured in the 2018 edition of top reality show Big Brother Naija alongside Bakare, Alex and Cee-C. Prior to his tragic passing, he solidified his position as a performing artist with a number of TV appearances. Continue Reading 359 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
