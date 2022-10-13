Champion Newspapers Limited
Osun Speaker’s convoy involved in accident

By Peter
The Convoy of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye was on Thursday afternoon involved in an auto crash.

The accident it was gathered occurred along the Osogbo-Ilesa road.

Eyewitnesses revealed that it occurred when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction rammed into the convoy, resulting in a head-on collision.

It was also revealed that many people who sustained various degrees of injuries had been rushed to the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo and House of Assembly clinic for treatment.

The accident also caused a gridlock on the Ilesa expressway as the damaged vehicles covered a major part of the road.

Details later …

 

 

