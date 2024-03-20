Borno targets export of sesame, others as Zulum visits 20 hectares irrigation farm

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said that Borno State is working towards attaining food sufficiency and the export of cash crops and other farm products such as maize and cassava, among others.

“Let’s carefully put things in order. Borno State will start exporting sesame and other cash crops in the near future,” Zulum said.

The governor stated this on Tuesday at the Koiri irrigation farm, one of the pilot drip irrigation schemes of his administration.

Koiri scheme, covering about 20 hectares of land, aims to produce 364 tons of maize and sesame in one crop cycle. With three cycles per year, the Koiri scheme is targeted to cultivate over 1,092 tons of maize and other crops annually.

Governor Zulum noted that his administration will focus on investing in irrigation agriculture to maximise food production in the state.

“We will subsequently change focus and invest our resources in irrigation farming or, rather, food production. I assure you that we will provide the political will needed to achieve food sufficiency,” Zulum said.

Governor Zulum, however, ordered the expansion of the scheme to 300 hectares, with 100 hectares to be cultivated in each senatorial zone.

The governor said, “We need to expand our scope. We should identify bigger land; we can expand with another 100 hectares each in Borno Central, South and North.”

Speaking further, he added, “My predecessor has procured about 10,000 hectares of drip irrigation kits. After this year’s rainy season, we hope the state will be able to cultivate at least 1000 hectares.”

Zulum was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijjani, Commissioners for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Bawu Musami, Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, and members of the agric transformation team, among other government officials.

