Inauguration ceremony of Value4Dairy Project in Three Dairy Zones, by FrieslandCampina held in Ibadan

From left, Executive Director Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Ore Famurewa; Commissioner of Agriculture, Oyo state, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye; Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Roger Adou; Director, Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mrs. Winnie Lai-Solarin; and Manufacturing Director, FrieslandCampina Sub-Saharan Africa, Adekola Lamidi during the inauguration ceremony of the Value4Dairy Project in Three Dairy Zones, held in Ibadan on March 19, 2024.

 

