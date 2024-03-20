Marginalization of Igbo: APC Holds Colloquium, Empowerment Rally In Anambra March 22

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is set to hold its 2024 Colloquium and Mega Empowerment Rally in Nnewi, Anambra State.

A statement by the media office of the party disclosed that the events which would be done under the aegis of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District meant to enrich the minds of the party members, the people of Anambra South and ndị Igbo in general with a lecture on ‘De-Marginalization of the South East and Integration to National Politics’.

The lecture, according to the APC will be delivered at Anaedo Hall Nnewi on Friday, March 22, 2024, by the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Esimone, FAS.

The party disclosed that the Colloquium would be followed by a mega empowerment rally at the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi, on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

It further disclosed that both events would allow the leadership of the party at National and State levels to interact with the people of Anambra South Senatorial District, and ndị Anambra and would also enable the Presidency and the party’s hierarchy to witness Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s empowerment programme.

Speaking briefly on the scheduled events, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah said it is necessary to integrate ndị Igbo into national politics and that he appreciates his party’s leadership for supporting the idea.

He also noted that the empowerment programme would be part of his legislative activities aimed at developing young talents and supporting the people of his Senatorial District to achieve their ambitions in life.

According to the APC, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Special Guest of Honour and the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is the Chairman.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is the Guest of Honour.