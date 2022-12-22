Boat mishap: Five fear dead as Omo-Agege suspends campaign

Barry Agbanigbi

ASABA

At least, five persons were feared dead when a boat ferrying supporters of the

Deputy Senate President and Delta state 2023 gubernatorial candidate All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, crashed into a deep sea at Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area in the state.

Other casualty figure could not be ascertained as at press time, party sources confirmed that search party were already searching for the.missing bodies while seven others were rushed to the intensive unit of a private hospital and receiving treatment.

The victims were returning from the party’s rally, held in Okerenkoko.

The Director of Communications and Media Strategy of the Delta APC Campaign Council Ima Niboro, yesterday said the party received the news with shock and grief.

He said, information at our disposal indicated that a commercial boat traveling in the opposite direction rammed into the boat carrying our supporters.

“We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning.

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for the missing. We are also in the process of reaching out to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives, while ensuring that the injured receive the best care possible.”

He said in honour of the dead, missing and injured supporters, “we have decided to indefinitely suspend all further campaigns. The Campaign Council will advise on next steps in the coming days and weeks.”