Konga Jara: FMCG, Computing, Electronics, others top as shoppers compete for all-expense paid weekend with Ekeh, Zinox boss

A keen battle is ongoing among customers of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant as the competition for places for the free Knowledge Weekend programme with Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh intensifies among Konga Jara shoppers.

An annual festive season sale, Konga Jara offers massive deals, mouthwatering discounts and huge savings for all categories of shoppers but with a difference this year.

The 2022 edition of the Konga Jara, which commenced on Tuesday December 13, 2022 and will run through Tuesday January 31, 2023 offers 12 lucky shoppers a chance to enjoy an all-expense paid weekend mentorship programme with Ekeh. The 12 beneficiaries will be selected randomly from customers who shopped on any of Konga’s various platforms, including online – www.konga.com and offline in any Konga retail store nationwide or via Konga Bulk, as well as those who purchase their flight tickets on Konga Travel or carry out transactions on KongaPay between December 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, although shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases stand a better chance of being selected for the much-anticipated mentorship programme.

Already, significant anticipation is developing over the identity of the first set of winners for the all-expense paid mentorship programme which would be announced on Monday, January 2, 2023. Consequently, investigations reveal that customers of Konga have increased their shopping activities across the e-commerce giant’s various platforms, all in a bid to brighten their chances of being selected for the highly anticipated programme. Shopping sessions on www.konga.com have assumed a noticeable spike, with top selling items including rice, refrigerators, Air conditioners, laptops, TV sets and beverages from categories such as FMCG, Electronics, Computing, Home & Kitchen and Groceries, among others, dominating the attention of shoppers. Similar trends have also been observed across other segments including Konga Travel and KongaPay and offline in the form of increased foot traffic to Konga retail stores across Nigeria.

Tagged Knowledge Weekend, the free mentorship programme with Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon, will bring a fitting climax to the Konga Jara fiesta sale which combines the Christmas season deals and New Year bonus sale, offering extra savings on items and best prices unmatched anywhere else in Nigeria for all categories of customers, including bulk buyers at this period of global hardship.

The mentorship programme, an initiative of Konga Kares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Konga Group, is part of efforts to empower budding entrepreneurs with the right business success tips and strategies to create new wealth in the 21st Century. Names of winners will be announced every Monday starting from January 2, 2023, with final list of winners to be published on the Konga website and on other major news media channels on February 6, 2023.

Selected shoppers for the Knowledge Weekend programme are in for an exciting time.

Among the things to look forward to are fully funded fares to the location of the retreat, hotel accommodation, feeding and cost of return trip all funded by Konga Kares. In addition, the lucky beneficiaries will be exposed to healthy living tips, a finishing school, gym/aerobic sessions, deeper insights on the pitfalls confronting contemporary businesses, the new avenues to create sustainable wealth, how to navigate the prevailing tough business climate, as well as direct, one-on-one feedback sessions with Mr. Ekeh. Participants are also expected to dine with Mr. Ekeh in addition to engaging him on his record-breaking entrepr