Ebonyi Govt honours Founding Fathers, Elders Council, Clergy, and Royal Fathers

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Ebonyi State Government on Tuesday kicked-off the maiden edition of 2022 Honours Award to Distinguished Personalities that have contributed to the development of the State.

The event held at the Christian Ecumenical Center Abakaliki, tagged 2022 Christmas Party/Celebration of Governors award for Founding Fathers, Elders Council, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishops and Traditional Rulers.

Speaking on the occassion, Governor David Umahi, said that the event was organized as a Reward System to people that have made sacrifice and demonstrated patriotism for the development of the State.

Umahi outlined the various categories of the State Honours Award to include Great Grand Commander Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GGCEHF), Commander Ebonyi Hall of Fame (CEHF), Officer Ebonyi Hall of Fame (OEHF), Member Ebonyi Hall of Fame (MEHF), State Merit Award (SMA).

The State Chief Executive said that the Hall of Fame was meant for the State to have a profile of the distinguished personalities recognized.

Umahi appreciated the Founding Fathers of the State, for their resilience in championing the struggle for the creation of Ebonyi State.

Earlier in a remarks, the Chairman of the State Honours Award Committee and Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, said the event was organised to show appreciation to people that have excelled in their areas of discipline.

“This first set of Honourees are people that have broken records, this is the first time Honours Award will be confered on Distinguished citizens of the State”

‘Today event is to show that there is honour/reward system in the State.

The ceremony also featured joint presentation of Awards on Governor Umahi by various groups including coalition of youths, coalition of women, south-east CAN and south-east Traditional Rulers Council, for the administration giant strides in the delivery of democratic dividends to the citizens.

Highlights of the event was an Exhortation by the South-East Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Dr Abraham Nwali, Documentary Presentation showcasing Ebonyi State, the journey so far and unveiling of Akubaraoha Award/Lecture Series àmong others.

The award ceremony had in attendance the State Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon Kingsley Ikoro, Chief Judge of the State Elvis Anegu Ngene, members of the State Executive Council, members of Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers Council, Members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Women Groups, Market Women and youth organizations.

The 2022 Honours Award is a Reward System of Ebonyi State Government, introduced under Laws No 008 of 2022 by Ebonyi State House of Assembly, to honour both indigens and non-indigens that have excelled in various disciplines.