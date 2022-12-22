Leadway Pensure introduces LISA for seamless customer experience

Leadway Pensure Pension Fund Administrator (PFA)) has announced the introduction of the Leadway Pensure Instant Service Assistant (LISA).

This is in line with the decision to actualising its quest of providing a seamless, convenient, world-class, always-on customer service experience for its diverse customers.

LISA, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual tech assistant, dubbed the ‘perfect superhuman assistant’, is designed to deliver immersive, seamless, innovative, and real-time support for customers to access services, make their pension requests and receive updates, all on the go.

Speaking on this innovation, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Pensure, Lanre Idris, stated that the introduction of LISA reflects the organisation’s commitment to serving its customers exceptionally, leveraging disruptive and technology-enabled innovations for seamless, exceptional service delivery.

“Understanding the reality of the fast-paced world backed by a growing demand on brands and corporate organisations to provide real-time, convenient, and simple to use platforms for instantaneous and responsive engagement, we dug into our innovative capabilities to introduce the LISA. This comprehensively researched and well-developed invention is a one-stop shop to access all our services at the comfort of our customers,”

“With LISA, all the assistance our customers need, from pension updates, balance check-ups, the status of benefit payment, and changes in details, can be assessed from a hand-held device at any time, from any location. With this, customers no longer need to worry about waiting in the queue, getting stuck in transit, being held up at a contact centre, or putting a halt to their daily activity to access our wide range of services.

“Technology has made the world smaller, and we have leveraged the same to build LISA, the perfect, superhuman assistant for our enrollees”, he added.

Speaking further, he said, “In the same vein, we also upgraded the Leadway Pensure Mobile App to bolster the provision of exciting benefits such as the programmed withdrawal process, which allows the customer to access retirement benefits in periodic sums; and the enbloc RSA payment type, which ensures customers receive funds as a whole at the programmed time.

For customers to enjoy these services, they can send HELP to 07018000800 via WhatsApp, Telegram, or SMS from their registered number with Leadway Pensure and follow the prompts that suit their needs. For seamless access, LISA is also available on social media channels, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

As a subsidiary company of the Leadway Group, Leadway Pensure PFA is a top pension administration and fund management company for ambitious, value-driven people, corporate organisations, and federal and state institutions. Leadway Pensure PFA is built on professionalism and integrity among other core values, resulting in the organisation’s ability to provide customers and stakeholders with outstanding financial services that are effective and efficient.

