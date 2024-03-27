Blogger, Aka Ijele, arrested for threatening to kill Evang. Ebuka Obi  

Self-styled blogger, Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, also known as Ijele, is currently facing charges of threat to life, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying following a social media post he made threatening to kill the founder and spiritual director of Zion Prayer Movement, Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

Ofoegbu, who has become notorious for making outlandish claims and accusations without substantiating them, threatened to kill Ebuka Obi and cut off his head and also kill any police officer who attempts to arrest him.

This is contrary to social media reports that Ofoegbu is being detained for accusing Evangelist Ebuka of performing fake miracles. According to police sources, the influencer is actually being remanded by the court on Terrorism charges.

“That criminal Ebuka Obi of Zion, if I don’t kill you and cut off your head, let trailer kill me on the road and your family will not even save you.” Referring to any policeman who comes to his house to arrest him, Ofoegbu who appeared in military camouflage, boasted, “Any mumu policemen who dare to come to my house to arrest me, they will shoot and shoot, before my own bullet will finish, I have people who will join me in shooting and we’ll fight to finish“.

In another post, Ofoegbu carried a placard on which he wrote “Evangelist Ebuka Obi is a criminal and liar” and tagged all the miracles in Zion as deceits, urging the police to arrest him for turning his religious institution into a business enterprise. “Arrangee Master Ebuka Obi, your scam is coming to an end”, he said in the video.

The Zion Legal Team had petitioned the IGP on the threat to the life of Evangelist Ebuka Obi as well as defamation of character.

Subsequently, the police in Abuja invited Ofoegbu to their station for an alleged case of criminal intimidation, threat to life, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying. He is currently being remanded in prison custody pending his trial in court.