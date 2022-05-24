Bishop Obi Onubogu spoke highly of Bishop Feyi Daniels of iReign Christian Family*

Recently, Bishop Feyi Daniels, the set man of the iReign Christian Family was in Enugu state, the city of coal, over a weekend program. He was invited by a father in the faith, Bishop Obi Onubogu of Rock Cathedral, Enugu state. This patriarch is 83 years old as at the time of writing. There are few Bishops in the Pentecostal or Charismatic who are of that age in Nigeria.

The father in the faith, bishop Obi Onubogu was endeared to Bishop Feyi for reason we don’t know, gave accolades and spoke highly of his prophetic grace and teaching anointing.

After the welcome meeting at the home of the great Patriach, Bishop Obi said to Bishop Feyi, “My Spirit agrees with your spirit and I believe in your prophetic office and the supernatural activities that accompany your ministry. You are my son, and I have opened the gates of the city and of the Eastern parts of Nigeria to you.”

This was followed by Feyi Daniels receiving the father’s blessing from Bishop Obi Onubogu.

Furthermore, Bishop Feyi was at Kingdom Wealth Academy hosted by Dr. Divine Adeola. It was a business session for leaders, pastors, business men, ministers, and politicians. The meeting ended in the evening with a Prophetic Download session where he spoke about things happening in the nation, and prophesied to several people. It was a life changing event. The transformation and acceleration in the city of Enugu state has began. Enugu will not recover from the encounter with Bishop Feyi Daniels in a hurry, as both meetings were accompanied with prophetic instructions on what to do to prosper and several notable miracles like the deaf hearing, bodily healing etc. Enugu is preparing to host Bishop Feyi in a bigger way in the coming month.

Bishop Feyi runs regularly meeting in Abuja and Lagos.

