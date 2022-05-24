Ebonyi Guber: PDP Gov Aspirant Engr Opokr, vows to focus on Wealth Creation , Industrialization if elected

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

A Governorship Aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State Engr Opoke Andrew has reiterated that his administration would focus on wealth creation and industrialization if elected in the 2023 general election.

Engr Opoke made the declaration in Abakaliki the state capital on Monday while briefing newsmen on his plans and agenda for the state if he emerges victorious at the polls.

The governorship aspirant who doubles as the immediate past General Manager of the State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (EB-RUWASA), restated that he would pursue Urban Rural migration to ensure that democratic dividends gets to rural communities.

“We will embark on industrialization it will be a government of wealth creation, we will harness our Mineral resources” ‘We will bring industries to the state that are involved in Production, Packaging of mineral resources, we have Lead, gymnasium and Limestone across the state”

According to him,”if we have battery and electronics producing companies, that can access local mineral, it will curb unemployment’ Engr Opoke emphasized that he would ensure that people do not depend on government work as their means of livelihood.

“Any economy that is government based, is poor economy, we will pursue Private, Public Sector Partner- ship, with good legislation”

Speaking against the backdrop of tackling incessant water shortage in the state, Engr Opoke said that his government would design water Schemes with the involvement of professionals.

“If you design water schemes with the involvement of professionals, enhance the capacity of parastatal”

“When you appoint Commissioners, who lack knowledge, things would not work, it takes experience professionals to tackle water issues”

For a better society