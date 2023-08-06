Beulah World Initiative Honours Margaret Idahosa

Beulah World Initiative (BWI), a faith-based, non-profit, and non-governmental organisation, recently stormed Balm of Gilead City, a camp ground of Church of God Mission International Incorporated (CGMi), on the outskirts of Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State, for a Medical/Food Outreach in honour of Her Lordship, Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa, who turned 80 years, on July 29, 2023.

Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, a great icon of our time and the first female archbishop in Africa, is exemplified by her large heart and generosity to those in need. Thus, the BWI Team stepped out to honour her awesome legacies which are greatly propelled and influenced by the legacies of her husband, the great Archbishop Benson Andrew Idahosa of blessed memory.

During a courtesy visit of the BWI Team to her house, Archbishop Margaret Idahosa welcomed them and appreciated the team’s efforts, stating how much it gladdened her heart to see so many people showing her goodwill during this season.

In her words, “It feels so good to be appreciated while you are alive! Most times, you only see people honouring people after they are gone. But God has really been gracious to me.

“I just returned from BIU where a public lecture was held in my honour today. It was such an awesome and heartwarming lecture, attended by many even from outside Benin. I was pleasantly surprised.”

The celebrant, Her Lordship, Archbishop M. Benson-Idahosa, in her appreciation remarks, warmly thanked Beulah World Initiative.

She said, “As you have honoured me, God will honour you; each one of the BWI Team will live longer than 80 years in Jesus name; the blessings I have spoken forth shall locate each one of you individually.”

Earlier in her opening remarks, the founder and coordinator of BWI, Ms. Chichi Ononiwu, thanked Archbishop Idahosa for her warm reception and awesome hospitality.

She pointed out that every single member of the team was eagerly looking forward to this particular bespoke outreach because they all wanted an opportunity to meet her.

She stated, “Your position and your personality have been a great inspiration for many women across the world, especially in Africa. You represent an amazing display of strength, courage and leadership that most women only dream of.”

Ms. Ononiwu went on to describe the archbishop with deep poetic words, “You are a quiet Amazon, with a fragile demeanour cast in steel, a gentle woman, but a giant spirit! You make being a woman leader look like a walk in the park mummy.”

She added, “We are all honoured to be a part of your big day in no small measure mummy! And the number of your days, God Himself will fulfil! You will outlive all your naysayers and your days shall be like that of a tree.”

Meanwhile, all members of the team were given an opportunity to introduce themselves to the Archbishop, and she appreciated them individually.

In a demonstration of her characteristic humility, she was also at the Balm of Gilead City the next day, to witness the event and shower the BWI Team with prayers. The event ended in a euphoria of joy and smiles on the faces of the participants, which included the celebrant, the needy, and the BWI Team; mission accomplished.

“Nothing is as fulfilling as making others happy,” Ms. Chichi Ononiwu

The outreach covered vital signs; medical consultations; blood tests – including HIV and Syphilis; eye tests and treatment – including reading glasses; deworming of children; giveaways like food items, clothes and insecticides.

It’s important to note that the mission of BWI is to advance the quality of life of rural and sub-urban communities in Sub-Saharan Africa, with the improvement of health, leadership development and education support via the tool of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), leading to poverty eradication, social transformation and national development.

These come as part of her contributions towards improving the quality of life of the people, and shares nexus with the UNDP participatory development directives and the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) set milestones on human development.

