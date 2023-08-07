We found Senator Solomon Adeola’s aide with 5 bullet holes — Lagos Police

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A statement signed by Adeola’s spokesperson, Kayode Odunaro, said the lifeless body of Adeniyi was found with gunshot wounds.

Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said it is investigating the death of Senator Solomon Adeola’s aide, Adeniyi Sanni.

Adeola, a member of the APC who represents Ogun West at the Senate, is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Lagos police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that an investigation into the incident had begun.

“Police confirmed the killing of Mr Adeniyi Sanni. The wife told the police that her husband called saying he was stopped by ‘some soldiers’ demanding to see his papers.

“He was later found dead with about five bullet holes in his back and three shells of expended ammunition by his body. The investigation has commenced,” Hundeyin said.

A statement signed by Adeola’s spokesperson, Kayode Odunaro, said the lifeless body of Adeniyi was found with gunshot wounds and was dumped at Toyota Bus Stop in the Oshodi area of Lagos on Saturday morning.

According to Odunaro, information available to the bereaved senator in Abuja indicates that Sanni was stopped at a checkpoint around the Berger area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri.

Senator Solomon Adeola’s aide shot dead in Lagos

“He was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp.

“It was gathered that the wife called a while later and the late Mr Sanni told him they were still checking the vehicle’s papers.

“His apprehensive wife later called on Mr. Sanni’s associates to say he could no longer reach her husband on the phone necessitating the mobilisation of a search party,“ he said.

The statement said that Sanni’s wife was later called by passersby through the next-of-kin phone number on his driver’s license that the body of her husband was dumped around Toyota Bus Stop, in Oshodi, with gunshot wounds.

“Sen. Adeola, who is involved in the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate, is shocked beyond words and devastated by the news of this sad incident.

“Mr. Sanni was his close aide for over two decades,” Odunaro said in the statement

In another development, The Anambra State Police Command disclosed Sunday that through its detachment of Police-led Forward Operating Base at Aguata, busted another criminal gang, recovered two pump action guns and a Mercedes Benz SUV.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, (DSP), who made the disclosure to newsmen, the incident occurred last Thursday.

He said, “On Thursday, Aug. 3rd, at about 8.30 p.m. a detachment of Police-led Forward Operating Base, at Aguata, while on patrol of Uga – Ezinifite Expressway, saw an SUV drive past at a terrible speed.

“The Police suspected that they may be kidnappers with an abducted victim, the team went in pursuit, several kilometres later, the team found the vehicle in a ditch but without any occupant.

“They found clothes with blood stains in the vehicle as well as two

Pump action guns and a machete.

“The vehicle, a wine-colored Mercedes GLK 350 4matic with Reg. No. ENU 484 JV, was recovered and deposited for safe keeping at Area Command Headquarters in Uga”, he said.

He revealed further that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commended the Joint Security Team for its vigilance.

“Adeoye has ordered a full-scale investigation to locate the owner of the vehicle and ascertain circumstances leading to the recovery of arms and offensive weapons from the fleeing hoodlums,” he stated.

He, therefore, enjoined people in the neighborhood not to harbor criminals but to turn them over to law enforcement in the interest of community safety.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng