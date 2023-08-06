BBNaija all Stars Housemate, Princess evicted from Reality Show

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Princess has been evicted from the reality show. She becomes the first housemate to be evicted from the reality show.

The eviction was decided by former housemates, Bisola Aiyeola; Dohrathy Bachor; Mike Edward who formed Biggie’s jury panel on eviction.

According to the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Princess was among the two housemates with the least votes that were submitted to the jury, and she was unanimously voted out by the panel for eviction.

Princess is a former housemate of BBNaija season 3 reality TV show tagged “Double Wahala”. She is a PR expert, media personality, and entrepreneur.Her educational history states she had her secondary education at Holy Rosary College Uwani in Enugu State. She proceeded to the renowned University of Nigeria Nsukka where she bagged a B.Sc. degree in Geology.

