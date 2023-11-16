Bayelsa gets New Commissioner of Police

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Following the recent reshuffle in the Nigeria police force, the new commissioner Seeks the collaboration and support of the good people of Bayelsa State.

The Bayelsa State Police Command uses the medium to inform the general public that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the State, Alonyenu Francis Idu.

The CP has officially assumed duty as the 37th Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, having taken over from CP Tolani H. Alausa PSC, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The CP hails from Benue State and was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He is a seasoned Police Officer with vast experience in Operations, such as; Police Mobile Force, insurgency and Banditry operations, investigation in counter terrorism, Fraud and other money laundering-related crimes.

The CP solicits for the Cooperation of the good people of Bayelsa state. He also reassures that the Police Command under his watch, will ensure the protection of Lives and property, guarantee public safety, and sustain social Harmony. The CP can be reached on 09029666606.