PHD Media Unveils Ocular – It’s Proprietary Research Tool for Real-Time Data Analysis.

PHD Media, one of the world’s fastest growing media and communication agency networks, and part of the Omnicom Media Group has launched an innovative proprietary cloud-based media data tool, Ocular, that answers age-long questions that clients have asked around the recency of the data used in the industry.

Ocular, the result of two years of continuous research aimed at closing some of the gaps that exists within the current industry tool, with unparalleled features that surpass what already exists within the sector, was launched at a well-attended stakeholder’s event at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, 7 November 2023.

The Managing Director of PHD Media, Mr. Dozie Okafor, said with Ocular, powered by 2,800 active respondents surveyed daily, businesses can glean insights into consumer habits and lots more to help make better decisions for their marketing activities. He said Ocular is designed to be a seamless tool such that it is accessible on devices and smartphones, with the ability to collect responses from respondents using Short Message Service (SMS), Mobile web and APP.

Okafor stated that surveys currently cover seven key markets with an ongoing commitment to quickly scale this up to include more markets over the coming months as subscriptions increases.

On the unique features, the PHD Media honcho explained that a client can deploy custom surveys relating to its business anytime on the platform, and can analyse not just the product/services, but can leverage the deep insights on the platform to also look into consumer habits.

“Parameters like social media and internet, video-on-demand, and any new trend can be added to it. There are also bespoke capabilities to enable clients to conduct focus groups, dipstick research, as well as other services relating to their businesses, and quickly,” he explained.

Features available in the cutting-edge solution which are currently in others include audience demographics, audience profiling, psychographic analysis, product usage and consumption analysis, and media consumption habit analysis.

The different features are real-time data, bespoke surveys, qualitative audience surveys, brand health checks, ad (asset) testing, and Client access to a real-time dashboard.

On her part, the Research Lead at PHD Media, Mrs. Cornelia Babatunde, pointed out that clients can conduct pre-campaign, during-campaign, and post-campaign surveys with Ocular, likewise dive deeper into an understanding of consumer behaviour using the Market Research Online Community (MROC) feature.

Also, at the launch were panel discussions involving the Digital and Media Manager West Africa, Pernod Ricard, Ojie Arthur Ehianeta; Marketing Lead Nigeria, Lipton Tea and Infusions, Motunrayo Babalola; Head of Marketing, Kingmakers, Oludare Kafar; Media Manager, West Africa, Unilever Nigeria, Oge Maduagwu; and Head of Marketing, HPZ – Haier Thermocool, James Odejimi; who stated that the introduction of Ocular was timely, as it encompasses the data required by companies to improve their business advantageously.

According to Motunrayo Babalola, data helps in understanding, planning, and evaluating issues relating to the implementation of set objectives. Ojie Arthur Ehianeta said PHD is in the right direction with Ocular and that if the data is gotten right, Ocular should be extended to the rest of the industry and not just be a PHD tool; while Oludare Kafar stated that data helps in making informed decisions and enables the benefits of investments. James Odejimi averred “Data gives us insights into what we do.” Others affirmed that real-time data is crucial for the growth of any sector, and they all applauded PHD Media for the novel innovation embedded in Ocular.

PHD is known globally as an innovator in communications planning and buying across broadcast, print, digital, mobile, social, and emerging media.

PHD’s performance at the 2023 Pitcher Awards is evidence of the agency’s outstanding commitment for strategic planning and innovation, having secured an impressive tally of ten awards.