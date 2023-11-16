Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fourth ARUA Biennial International Conference held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r...Vice Chancellor, Makerere University and Board Chair, African Research Universities Alliance  (ARUA). Prof Barnabas Nawangwe; Host.Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Commissioner for Tertiary Education  Lagos State, Mr. Tolani Sule; Secretary–General, African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA).Prof Ernest Aryeetey; Chairperson, Local organising committee, Prof Grace Otinwa; Director SOAS University of London, Prof Adam Habib; during the Fourth ARUA Biennial International Conference on Reimagining the Future of Higher Education in Africa, held at the University of Lagos on 15/11/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
16
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Interim Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town, Emeritus Professor Dayo Reddy; Deputy head of the School of Education University of the Witwatersrand. Prof Emmanuel Ojo;   Vice Chancellor University of London, Prof Wendy  Thomson  CBE; Host.Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r… Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service  )University of Lagos,  Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Bursar UNILAG  Mrs . Oluwafunmilola  Adekunle.Acting Registrar of  UNILAG, Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde, and  Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)  Prof.  Ayodele Atsenuwa.

L-r…Dr. Oyenike Adeosun; Professor Mopelola Olusakin; Prof Immaculata  Nwokoro and Dr.  Taiwo. Ipaye.
From 2nd left Vice Chancellor, Makerere University and Board Chair, African Research Universities Alliance  (ARUA). Prof Barnabas Nawangwe; Host.Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Commissioner for Tertiary Education  Lagos State, Mr. Tolani Sule; Secretary–General, African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA).Prof Ernest Aryeetey; Chairperson, Local organising committee, Prof Grace Otinwa; Director SOAS University of London, Prof Adam Habib; Deputy Director, National Universities Commission. Anthony Adejumo.
Cross Section of the participants, during the Fourth ARUA Biennial International Conference on Reimagining the Future of Higher Education in Africa, held at the University of Lagos on 15/11/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10342 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 16, 2023

Service of Songs/ Tribute for Evang. (Mrs.) Godstime…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 15, 2023

Int’l ATSEP day organised by Nat’l Association…

1 of 384