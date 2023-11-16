Int’l Entertainer MC Day wows audiences at the 23rd World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit in Kigali

Renowned entertainer Olumide Samson Olagoke, popularly known as MC Day, captivated audiences at the prestigious 23rd World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Kigali, Rwanda. The event, held from November 1st to 3rd, 2023, showcased MC Day’s exceptional talent on a global stage, emphasizing the role of entertainment in promoting tourism worldwide.

MC Day, a luminary in the entertainment industry, demonstrated his international appeal with a spirited performance that solidifies his position as a versatile entertainer capable of captivating diverse audiences around the world. With over a decade of experience as a distinguished influencer and a regular host of weekend events, including Karaoke Comedy, MC Day has proven himself as a dynamic and engaging figure in the entertainment landscape.

As an Energetic Global Entertainer, MC Day offers a range of services, including content creation, voiceovers, Karaoke Comedy with after-party packages, audience engagement, and customized script development tailored to the theme and objectives of any event. Event planners and organizers seeking an MC with the ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds need look no further.

MC Day’s commitment goes beyond his role as an MC. He collaborates closely with clients, providing pre-event consultations to understand their requirements and preferences, ensuring a seamless and tailored performance. His keen sense of timing and improvisational skills enable him to adapt effortlessly to unexpected situations, making him a reliable partner for any event.

Reflecting on MC Day’s performance, a testimonial from @dayworldwide states, “MC Day is more than just an MC. He is a partner who works closely with clients to ensure that their event runs smoothly and seamlessly. He has a natural ability to connect with any audience and keep them engaged throughout the event. He is a true entertainer who can make any event come to life.”

The 23rd WTTC Global Summit, a pivotal event in the Travel and tourism calendar, brought together industry leaders and government representatives to align efforts for the sector’s recovery and foster a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

About MC Day

MC Day, also known as Olumide Samson Olagoke, is an internationally acclaimed entertainer with over 10 years of experience. A versatile figure in the entertainment industry, he specializes in hosting events, Karaoke Comedy, content creation, voiceovers, and audience engagement. MC Day’s dynamic performances have garnered him recognition as an Energetic Global Entertainer, making him a sought-after MC for events worldwide.

