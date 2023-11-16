Strike: Gov Uzodinma urges to apologize to Organised Labour

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Chairman, Rivers State Joint Service Negotiating Council, Comrade Emecheta Chukwu, has urged the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma to apologize to the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero and the organised labour.

Chukwu made the call in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, on the day two of the nationwide strike action declared by the NLC and TUC.

He condemned the brutalisation of the NLC President, describing it as undemocratic. “The governor of Imo state should come out to tender an unreserved apology to the NLC President, the Nigerian Labour Congress and the working class of Nigeria because it is no more democracy.”

Our correspondent reports that, in their bid to enforce compliance with the strike action by civil servants, the NLC Chairman and other officials of the body on Tuesday chased workers out of the state secretariat complex.

Also, students of public schools were chased back home by security guards and asked not to come to resume till further notice, as all the teachers were observing the strike action.

Meanwhile, traders at the Mile One Market in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt have accused NLC leaders of fighting for their selfish interests, stressing that the strike action will not benefit the poor masses in any way.

“The Labour leaders are only fighting for their stomach, the strike is of no benefit to us. To buy garri, and also eat is a problem. House rent issue is also there. If we tell the labour leaders to give us one naira, they won’t, people are dying and they are here talking about the strikes. My dear, we need to hustle for the survival of our families.

“If the government gives them money now, the next thing you will hear is the strike has been suspended, and when the money they collected finishes, they will start again.

“Before, NLC used to fight for the interest of the masses, but it is no longer the same.”

