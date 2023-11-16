Commissioner For Works applaud people of Kolokuma

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Commissioner For Works and Infrastructure, Hon ESV Moses Teibowei, has applauded the people of his community for being peaceful during the election

In a brief interview with Newsmen, he explained that he is calm/hospitable as he calls for sustenance for development as well as progress.

Hon Teibowei, urges the people of the UDI/Kolokuma area to maintain the peace and harmony that exists among themselves, stressing that progress does not strive where there is rancor or quarrel.

According to him, the reason for UDI having absolute keys is too full “The character of people is appreciated, there are people at a particular level who’s still lie, but their son the governor Douye is a peaceful Man that speaks the Truth.

He enjoined them to always support and cooperate with one another in good things to move the clan forward to a greater height