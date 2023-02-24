Atiku’s presidency raises hope of a new Nigeria, says Aiboni

A Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and the Deputy National Secretary, Nigerian Business Communities (NBC) for Atiku /Okowa, Barrister Sam Aiboni, has said the election of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the nation’s president during the general elections would renew hope of a new Nigeria where basic necessities of life would be made available to the citizenry.

Barrister Aiboni, who made these remarks during the final phase of his sensitization tour of Eti – Osa Local Government and its environs early in the week, stressed that the future of the country under Alhaji Atiku would not only witness the enthronement of fairness and justice, but would also achieve a greater level of development in all sectors of the nation’s economy.

He noted that with the PDP presidential candidate as the nation’s president on February 25, Nigerians should be hopeful of an improvement in their welfare, an end to ongoing various forms of insurgency, adequate employment opportunities for university and polytechnic graduates, good road network, qualitative education, investment in the agriculture sector, information and technology, housind and urban development, functional healthcare delivery system and improvement in electricity supply, among other basic necessities of life.

The PDP chieftain described Alhaji Atiku’s five-point development agenda of restoring the nation’s unity through equity, the establishment of a strong and effective democratic government, the building of a strong, resilient and prosperous economy, promotion of a true federal system and improvement and strengthening of the education sector as life impacting programmes, urging the people to cast their votes for him and other candidates of the party to enable the party replicate the achievements recorded during the Obasanjo/Atiku eight – year rule when he led the government’s economic management team.

” As the Vice -President, Alhaji Atiku led the economic management team that had been credited for designing the private sector revival strategy and opening up of the economy for private sector investments, especially in IT sector, which is today one of the fastest growing service sectors in the Nigerian economy”, Aiboni stated.

Barrister Aiboni noted that Alhaji Atiku’s ability to turn Nigeria to the largest economy in Africa when he served as the Chairman of the Obasanjo/Atiku government’s Economic management team places him in a better position to further ensure the advancement of the Nigerian society where socio-economic development of the entire country would be the order of the day.

” Former Vice – President Atiku is a visionary leader who earned honour by dint of hard work, diligence and espousing theoretical analogies that many dread to venture into and his election as the nation’s president during the forthcoming general elections is a signpost of the emergence of a better future that would bring succour, hope and relief to the people”

Speaking on the sensitization tour that had taken him round Eti- Osa Local Government and its environs, the NBC Deputy National Secretary explained that with the tour, he had been able to involve the people, influenced their thoughts and enlightened them on the reasons to cast their votes for Alhaji Atiku and other PDP candidates in the elections.

According to the legal luminary, he made it known to the people that the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC government had failed Nigerians and it was only the PDP that has the solutions to the present bad governance and leadership.

For a better society