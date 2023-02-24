Insurance brokers urge politicians to be brand ambassadors

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has urged Nigerians, particularly, Politicians to eschew politics of bitterness and embrace peace as they focus on agenda that would bring development to the Country.

President of the Council, Mr. Rotimi Edu, who gave this advice at the wake of the nation’s upcoming general elections said that the country needs the collaboration of all stakeholders to entrench a virile political process in the country.

While appealing to all the candidates to focus on how they would better the lots of the electorates who voted them into office, Mr. Edu said that winners of all positions should be magnanimous enough to embrace other contestants and sue for peace.

Mr. Edu urged leaders that would emerge from the democratic process to demonstrate large capacity to accommodate the divergent socio-economic and political complexities of the nation for the good of all.

Setting agenda for the incoming administration, the NCRIB President said great focus should be on the revitalization of the economy and the need to make insurance which is a risk mitigating device, the vortex of the country’s economic revival.

Edu noted that all over the world, Insurance has always been an enabler of commerce and the economy as it also provides peace of mind, which is sinequanon for enduring national progress.

According to him, the destiny of the nation is tied to the polity and depended on leaders who emerge in the next four years. He noted that it behooves the electorate to always demand for their rights from those they have entrusted with power.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline