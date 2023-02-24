Champion Newspapers Limited
Anambra indigenes in Lagos thanksgiving /Appreciation Ceremony held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Eze Ndigbo  Ejigbo (LCDA) Eze Alex Nwoye; Eze Udo Onigbongbo Eze Tony Anosike; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu; during the thanksgiving /Appreciation Ceremony, organised by Anambra Indigenes in Lagos held on  19/1/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu; governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; Eze Igbo of Ojodu LCDA Eze Augustine Ebisi; Founder/Chairman Anambra indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha and others.

L-r… Local Organizing Committee ( LOC) Adorable Ijeoma Maduekwe; Adorable  Adaeze Ojukwu; President, Adorable Social Club of Nigeria (ASCON)  Chief Hon Celine Okeobor; President/Founder Adorable foundation international,   (AFI) Princess Ada Okeke- Amam.

L-r… President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N.Ireland, Lady Aqueen Ibeto; Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha and  woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche.

Nigerian teen musician, Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwu, popularly known as Ozzy Bosco.   Mother  Nonye Mojekwu- Chukwujama. (middle) being welcomed by the   Women of Anambra Indigenes in Lagos.

L-r… Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha;  Chairman of the Occasion Chief Leonard Okafor (Oba Ojoto)received his certificate from, Ndi Eze AnambraEze Alex Nwoye; Eze Tony Anosike; Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu and Eze Augustine Ebisi.

L- r…President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland, Lady Aqueen Ibeto; presenting the certificate to Lolo Blessing Ezeh (Ada eji eje mba)  (2nd right) Adorable Ijeoma Maduekwe; President Adorable Social Club of Nigeria (ASCON)  Chief Hon Celine Okeobor and Nkechi Chika.

Chairman of the Occasion Chief Leonard Okafor (Oba Ojoto), Eze Ndigbo Surulere  Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu (both Middle) Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; his wife Adorable princess   Adorable Uche (right)  at the cutting of cake during the thanksgiving /Appreciation Ceremony, organised by Anambra Indigenes in Lagos held on  19/1/2023. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

