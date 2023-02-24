Anambra indigenes in Lagos thanksgiving /Appreciation Ceremony held in Lagos

L-r… Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu; governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; Eze Igbo of Ojodu LCDA Eze Augustine Ebisi; Founder/Chairman Anambra indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha and others.

L-r… Local Organizing Committee ( LOC) Adorable Ijeoma Maduekwe; Adorable Adaeze Ojukwu; President, Adorable Social Club of Nigeria (ASCON) Chief Hon Celine Okeobor; President/Founder Adorable foundation international, (AFI) Princess Ada Okeke- Amam.

L-r… President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N.Ireland, Lady Aqueen Ibeto; Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha and woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche.

Nigerian teen musician, Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwu, popularly known as Ozzy Bosco. Mother Nonye Mojekwu- Chukwujama. (middle) being welcomed by the Women of Anambra Indigenes in Lagos.

L-r… Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Chairman of the Occasion Chief Leonard Okafor (Oba Ojoto)received his certificate from, Ndi Eze Anambra, Eze Alex Nwoye; Eze Tony Anosike; Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu and Eze Augustine Ebisi.

L- r…President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland, Lady Aqueen Ibeto; presenting the certificate to Lolo Blessing Ezeh (Ada eji eje mba) (2nd right) Adorable Ijeoma Maduekwe; President Adorable Social Club of Nigeria (ASCON) Chief Hon Celine Okeobor and Nkechi Chika.

Chairman of the Occasion Chief Leonard Okafor (Oba Ojoto), Eze Ndigbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu (both Middle) Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; his wife Adorable princess Adorable Uche (right) at the cutting of cake during the thanksgiving /Appreciation Ceremony, organised by Anambra Indigenes in Lagos held on 19/1/2023. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

