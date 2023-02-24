Elections: Vote for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Professionals urged……As 5million voters targetted in Lagos 

CHINYERE IKEANYI

As Presidential elections hold on Saturday, Professionals and other electorate have been urged to vote for the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They are also urged to vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State as the Governor on March 11 gubernatorial election.

Represented by Director Independent Campaign Council (ICC) for Asiwaju- Settima /Sanwoolu- Hamzat, Hon Tayo Orekoya;

The Director-General, Tinubu/ Shettima- Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Mr. Tayo Ayinde, made the plea at the interactive session organized by ICC, Professional Women Directorate on Thursday.

Represented by Director of the Council, Hon Tayo Orekoya, Mr. Ayinde said the campaigns must be from house to house and neighbour to neighbour to achieve victory for the party candidates.

‘The Presidential elections hold in two days. As Professionals, we must galvanise all our people to vote for the best Professional on the ballot, a visionary, great achiever, Leader of leaders, thinker & doer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We must proceed from this interactive session to campaign House to House, Horo si horo, koro si koro, Victory is assured, but landslide victory is sweeter and will be achieved by God’s grace.

“On March 11th, we repeat the landslide victory for our action, performing Governor, Mr. Sellable, Gov. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“Indeed, the Professionals are an indispensable class. We must keep the flag of enhanced involvement in Elections and Electioneering process flying”, Tayo Ayinde stated.

Stressing the need for professionals this time to up their games, Ayinde said: “Despite failure to participate fully in the first and second republics,, the resultant position is that professionals must obey the laws, policies and regulations set by other strata of the society who are non-professionals but dominate the political and electoral space.

“ Happily, the position is getting better now. For us in Lagos State & the ICC, it is gratifying to note that the professionals & best of brains have always been at the helm of elections and electioneering process.

“A clear case in point is our Leader, mentor and Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a first-class professional and political master strategist who has never lost an election. He populated hid cabinet as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 with professionals otherwise known as technocrats.

“Ditto is our Governor, Geologist and one-time Investment Banker, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Same is our DG, ICC, our own revered Mr. Tayo Ayinde. No wonder, Lagos has remained the pace-setting State in Nigeria.

“The professional has the strategic analytical mind to plan, implement, evaluate & monitor electioneering & the electoral process”.

In her own speech, Hon. Orekoya stated: “Our target in Lagos State is to get 5 million votes. This we can achieve, this we will achieve. It only takes us working together. And together we will win with renewed Hope”.

Stating that the interactive session was organized to project the manifestos of the APC Government. Hon. Orekoya said a feedback from the elites and professionals in the polity will go a long way in assisting the government in decision making if elected on 25th of February and 11th of March 2023. respectively.

“We have a goal to ensure all eligible voters are engaged to secure their votes having realised that most of the intellectuals are ignorant of some basic voting process. i.e PVC check, location of your polling unit before Saturday and casting your vote correctly by using the index finger, and fold longitudinally so that the ink does not smear on other part of the form.

“The choice of a renewed hope for the average citizen of Nigeria and a better tomorrow for the youth of today who are the leaders of tomorrow, and a Greater Lagos that is rising will only be actualized by voting APC at all levels, particularly our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our incumbent Governor in Lagos State, Gov. Babajide SanwoOlu”, Orekoya further said.

For a better society