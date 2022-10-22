Atiku in Edo, promises to reverse APC’s wrong doings

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said that if its candidate, Atiku Abubakar is voted as president, the PDP will reverse the wrongs of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The party made the commitment in Benin, Edo State capital when Atiku led other leaders of the PDP to address a rally at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday.

The PDP presidential flag bearer, while addressing the mammoth crowd of PDP members at the campaign ground, spoke about his 5-point policy agenda.

According to Atiku, “my priority assignment as President is to unify this country. The current APC government has done a lot to destroy the unity of this country and it will be unfortunate to give them another opportunity to continue their bad job. So, I am going to correct that.

“Secondly, we are going to ensure that we provide security and make it possible again for Nigerians to travel across the country without any fear of security breach.

“We will also ensure that our children receive quality and sustainable education. The PDP did this by enacting the Universal Basic Education law, which gave the rights to our children to have compulsory education.

“Similarly, we shall boost the economy and bring in the private sector to create jobs for the youths; provide infrastructure and restore the confidence of Nigerians in the public sector.

“Again, we are going to make sure that we devolve more power3 and responsibilities to the state and local governments and bring the government closer to the people,” Atiku said.

Before attending the rally, Atiku had earlier gone to the palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II to pay a courtesy visit to the monarch.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, the host governor, thanked the people of Edo State for coming out in large numbers to identify with the PDP, saying that “the PDP, by all standards, remains the best political party for the people of Edo State and Nigeria given the achievements of the party.”

