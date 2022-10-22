We will make sure women are represented in all economic sectors- Akindele

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Ms. Funke Akindele has promised that her leadership will empower women in all sectors of the economy.

Akindele, during the campaign in Ipaja, Gatan Kowa and Ile Epo markets in Alimosho on Friday, said that time had come for the residents of the state to enjoy the dividends of democracy. She added that the Jandor-Funke government will ensure that Lagosians are provided with basic infrastructure that would make life better for them.

“Our children are very important and for them to grow up to become responsible youths and great leaders of tomorrow, they must get a proper education. We are not comfortable with the over 2 million out-of-school children in Lagos State.

“This should not be so. We need to encourage parents to let their children go to schools by making education free and compulsory, providing learning and teaching aids.

“We will provide learning aids for the children, give them free uniforms and provision of one free meal per day for is part of the plans.

“We will provide free and compulsory education for our children so that we can have better leaders tomorrow.

“We shall make sure that women are in all economic sectors and provide different opportunities for them. Women would be given a 35 percent slot in all sectors,

“We shall teach them, nurture them and supervise whatever trade they are into to ensure that they do it right. We have a lot of things in stock for women and children. I am very passionate about children. They touch my soul so much.”

In wrapping up the three days campaign in Alimosho Local Government, Otunba Segun Adewale, the PDP Candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, promised to facilitate a bill that would make provision for at least a vocational centre in each of the local governments in the state compulsory.

He said, “Every serious government should take the matter of the youth very important, stressed that “it is not compulsory that everybody should attend university, let us have vocational centres where people can go and learn a trade.”

