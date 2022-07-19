ASUU strike: Hope rises as FG raises team to meet union

.Holds retreat for VCs, directors of inter-varsity centres

“Me and some VCs ‘ll meet later today in an effort to resolve the lingering strike” –NUC Exec. Sec.

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday engaged the Vice-chancellors of the Academic Staff of Universities Union (ASUU) in a meeting in Abuja in order to end its ongoing strike.

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Abubakar Rasheed, who disclosed this during the 2022 retreat for Vice-chancellors of Nigerian Universities and Directors of Inter-university centres, said: “Me and some Vice-chancellors will go for a meeting later today in an effort to resolve the lingering ASUU Strike”.

Rasheed lamented the six-month old strike embarked upon by ASUU and sympathised with the Vice-chancellors on the trauma the situation has put them through.

According to him, the retreat was aimed at identifying lasting stability in tertiary institutions, effort of government to end the ongoing strike and how the universities spend their resources now that they are closed, among others.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a two-day nationwide protest following the continued closure of the public universities in Nigeria.

The nationwide protest, according to the NLC, is scheduled to hold on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

This came as it faulted the Federal Government’s purported rejection of the Nimi-Briggs Committee on the premise of alleged disparity between the pay rise allocated to academic and non-academic staff of universities.

NLC in a circular to its state councils and affiliates dated July 15, 2022 and signed by its President and General Secretary, Ayuba Wabba and Emma Ugboaja, respectively, said the protest is to take place in all the state capitals and Abuja, starting from NLC’s secretariats.

Among others, the protest is aimed at pressurizing the Federal Government to conclude negotiations with striking universities’ unions and ensure that public universities resume for normal activities

Earlier in his address at the retreat, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, noted that government was aware of the key roles of Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Directors of Inter-University Centres in the development of the Nigerian University System, in ensuring that the mandates of their respective institutions are fulfilled.

The Minister, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Obia, added that it was crucial to build resilient and stable systems that function at the optimal capacity.

“As part of this all-important retreat, it is imperative that we continually reshape our understanding of what is right or wrong in administration as well as the consequences of falling short of expectations.

“The prevailing security situation in the country, coupled with the ravaging effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new dimension to the myriad of challenges faced by the ivory towers in recent times. The challenges traverse dwindling funding, inadequate and dilapidated infrastructure and facilities, and the pressures from the activities of university-based unions with its resultant effect on academic stability.

“There is, therefore, compelling need to ensure transparency and accountability in the application of resources, creative mobilization of alternative sources of funding, enhanced access to university education; and the production of graduates with relevant 21st Century skills, expertise and competencies to meet the need of the contemporary world of