Anger in Imo as Ebubeagu operatives kill 7 wedding guests, 5 others missing

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri and ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The people of Imo State were on Monday thrown into panic, confusion and anger following the alleged gruesome murder of no fewer than seven wedding guests by operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit in a community in Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eye witness, the gunmen allegedly opened fire and killed seven guests Sunday while on their way home from a wedding ceremony.

Daily Champion gathered that the ” the incident happened on Sunday when the victims were returning to their community in Otulu in Oru East Local Government Area of the state from Awomama in the neighbouring Oru West LGA before the suspects opened fire on them.”

The President- General of Otulu community, Nnamdi Agbor, in reaction to the incident, confirmed that “seven persons died on the spot.”

He further said “our people were coming back from Awomama around 7pm after a traditional wedding, the gunmen saw them in motorcycles and opened fire on them.”

According to him, “As I speak to you, we have recovered seven dead bodies who are our people. Five are missing. Two are critically injuried and hospitalized while the other person who sustained minor injury has been discharged.”

“This is very unfortunate. Our people are angry. They are protesting. There was no cause for the killing. They were just riding home when operatives of the Ebubeagu Security outfit opened fire on them. This has never happened before.”

“We have reported the incident to the security agents. The Commissioner of Police and the Commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade command Obinze have visited.”

He said, “we have reported the killing to the member representing us at the parliament.”

“The celebrant is Chijioke Nnanna while those arrested are Uchenna Orjiribeka, Chido Ekesinachi and Nnamdi Ekesinachi and those in the hospital are Oluebube Agbor and . Thank God Iheukwumere.”

According to him, “those who were killed are, Chigozie Obinwa, Ozioma, Chikere Anyadioha, Ifechi Ekesinachi,

Emeka Ekesinachi , Aboy Ihegboro and Chijindu”.

He said that five persons are still missing.

However, when contacted, the Police Spokesperson, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigation had begun.

Meanwhile, after one week respite from terrorists’ attacks in Katsina state, suspected bandits have renewed their heinous crime in university town, Dutsinma, with abduction of nine persons.

Daily Champion gathered the Sunday’s attack which came barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari left Katsina for Abuja began around 11:30pm amidst heavy downpour.

It was further learnt that four housewives and five others were kidnapped in the midnight operation executed by over 100 marauders armed with AK47 rifles, who were shooting sporadically.

Spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed this on Monday, disclosed that the police however foiled further attacks on the residents of Shema and KTARDA quarters of Dutsinma following a distress call.

Recall that the advance team of the President’s convoy on its way to Katsina about 10 days ago was attacked in the Dutsinma axis a day after the Police Area Commander in the town, ACP Aminu Umar, and another officer were killed in the terrorists’ ambush in neighbouring Safana Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have carted away household valuables from KTARDA quarters before storming Shema quarters where they abducted nine victims to unknown destinations.