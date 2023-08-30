Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s wing , August meeting/ Unveiling of Skills Acquisition & Empowerment Programme in Lagos

President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s Wing (AESDU) Chief (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze; with her Members during the presentation of kolanut.

L-r…President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s Wing (AESDU) Chief (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze; Chairman of the Occasion Immediate Past President (AESDU) Pharm. Austin Ugwu, Mother of the day, Dr. Maria Onyia; National Coordinator Great Women of Enugu State Association, Mrs. Hope Ezeanioma; MD/CEO Novo Health Africa.Dr Dorothy Jeff- Nnamani.

President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s Wing (AESDU) Chief (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze; CEO Chindigbo TV, Chinwe Ebili; Nollywood Actress Ngozi Orji; Mother of the day, Dr. Maria Onyia; National Coordinator Great women of Enugu State Association, Mrs. Hope Ezeanioma.

L-r… Lolo Chinwe Ezeosu; President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s Wing (AESDU) Chief (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze; presenting the award to Vice President Anambra State Women Association (ASWAL) Dr (Mrs.) Chinwe Obikwere; Mrs. Stella Umeozulu; Chairman of the Occasion immediate past President (AESDU) Pharm Austin Ugwu and Marketing Manager Addmie, Mr. Olayinka Nuhu.

L-r…Traditional Prime minister Isolo Ndigbo in Lagos Chief Royal Asianya ; Eze Udo Isolo HRH Eze Ikem Agbasi and past Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos , Chief Evarestus Ozo Nweke (Onowu).

L-r… Vice President Anambra State Women Association (ASWAL) Dr (Mrs.) Chinwe Obikwere ‘; President .lmo State Towns Development Association, Lagos (ISTDAL), women’s wing, Lolo Carole Chika Mmonu and Pastor Sunday Eze.

L-r …Pastor Sunday Eze, Chief Evarestus Ozo Nweke (Onowu) President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s wing (AESDU) Chief (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze; Occasion immediate past President (AESDU) Pharm. Austin Ugwu; Mother of the day, Dr Maria Onyia; Barrister Ben Edechime and MD/CEO Novo Health Africa Dr Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani.

A cross-section of the Women who won the march passed with their cup.

Cross Section of the Women, during the (AESDU) Women’s wing August meeting/ Unveiling of Skills Acquisition & Empowerment Programme held at the National Stadium on 27/8/2023… PHOTOS: CHINTERE IKEANYI.

