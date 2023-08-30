AUGUST MEETING: AESDU Lagos President harps on women empowerment

CHINYERE IFEANYI

The Association of Enugu State Development Union (AESDU) Women Wing, Lagos, Chief (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze, has stressed the need for women empowerment and skill acquisition for the development of the nation.

Chief (Mrs.) Eze stated this on Sunday during the Association’s August Meeting/Unveiling of Skills Acquisition & Empowerment Programme held at the National Ministry of Youths& Sports National Stadium Surulere Lagos.

The AESDU Lagos President said skill acquisition and women empowerment played a crucial role in the success of the economy “and nobody can deny that women play a very vital role in the development of the nation”.

“When woman is empowered with skills, she is at an advantage of breaking the cycle of poverty which can cause ripple effect of the progress around her”, she stated.

Chief Eze further said: “To help with the burdens on our husbands to provide all the necessities at home, it is important that every woman should acquire one or two skills to enable our husbands live a healthy and balanced life”, adding that women should be empowered through the acquisition of skills in order to make a positive impact in the society”.

She explained that the Association (AESDU) Lagos was the umbrella body of over 400 community Development Unions of all Enugu State origin resident in Lagos, pointing out that “August Meeting is an annual congress held by the Igbo women in August, which is usually a great home-coming where Igbo women in the Diaspora and the cities travel back to their various towns and villages to meet with their local counterparts to discuss matters about the community development.

On the brief history of the Association in Lagos, it was said on the occasion that idea of forming the AESDU Women Wing was fist muted by Engr. (Mrs.)Rose Obasi during an end of the year get-together by members of AESDU Lagos and their families in December 2009 at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu.

According to the Association, the Women Wing was finally formed in March 2011 under the leadership of Chief Chris Nweke, adding that it was officially inaugurated on August 28, 2011 after the successful election of its interim Executives.

While a very visionary leader, Mrs. Ngozi Nwaho and Mrs. Agatha Agbo emerged as the first President and General Secretary, respectively, “16 town unions were successfully accredited on the inauguration day with each having two representatives”, stating that “this implied that the women wing started with 32 members”.

According to the Association, AESDU has set aims and objectives as enshrined in he constitution which include, but not limited to promote peace, Understanding a Friendly co-existence between the people of Enugu State resident in Lagos on one hand and all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the other hand.

It is also to provide a forum for Social and Cultural interactions for persons of Enugu State origin resident in Lagos and other Nigerians without discrimination; to initiate and prosecute programmes and projects calculated to enhance the social-cultural and economic well-being of Enugu State in particular and Nigeria in general, etc.

