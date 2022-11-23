ASCSN to file criminal charges against Bola-Audu,others over alleged looting of national secretariat

….Suspends national treasure r

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Basking in the euphoria of its recent legal victory,the lead ership of Association of Senio r Civil Servants of Nigeria ( ASCSN) has dropped the hint that it would take legal action against ex-President Bola-Audu Innocent and his cohorts for allegedly looting its national secretariat when they invaded its premises in Yaba,Lagos in August 2022.

The National President of the union,Comrade Tommy Etim Okon who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen ,at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which began in Lagos yesterday (Monday,Nov 20) disclosed that NEC also took far-reaching decisions to reposition the Association.

It would be recalled that the Association raised the alarm i n August 22, over the alleged invasion of its national secretariat by suspected hoodlums and expelled members led by Bola-Audu.

“We took inventory of the vari ous items kept in the national secretariat and discovered that various items were looted by the impostors. NEC has also decided to sue them and to assess the roles played by the National Treasurer, Rahab Maigari, who was suspended by NEC for her roles in the crisis which are inimi cal to the development of the Association.In her place, Mallam Shehu Mohammed was appointed acting Treasurer.

“NEC has decided to set up a 5 -man committee to look at the action taken by those who worked against the association , and report back for proper a tion.We are grateful to the Inspector-General of Police ( IGP) for the role played by the Police,especially for being neutral and obeying court orders” the President added.He also commended the media for being factual in tneir reportage

Continuing,Etim Okon said: ” T he NEC looked at the issues su rrounding the Association and the truth is, there is no cris is in the Association because those who run its affairs originally, have taken over their duties and the secretariat has been opened”, he further stated.

In recognition of his dedicati on,loyalty and diligence, Comrade Joshua Apebo, was appointed as Secretary- General with effect from January,2023,to take over from Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal who will be exiting office on December 31, 2022.

Etim Okon said:”As you know , the NEC went well today and cr itical issues were discussed and we came to a conclusion. We took a look at the Secretary-General who has serv ed a one-year tenure which was given as a contract and he will be leaving by December 2022.

“NEC appointed Comrade Joshua Apebo as substantive Secretary -General whose tenure begins next year on January 2023. That was a critical decision taken”, he said.

In a related development membe rs poured encomiums on the out-going Secretary-General, Comrade Lawal for the able way he has been piloting the affairs of the union, particul arly during the recent turbulence that engulfed the union and nealy derailed it

Former President, Comrade Bobb oi Bala Kaigama, who was prese nt at the NEC meeting commende d members for their resilience in defending and upholding the lofty goals of the union.