Army arrests father, mother, 2 children over arms factory in Delta

Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba and Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Nigerian Army 63 Brigade, Asaba, Delta State has arrested 22 -year -old Emmanuel Eboka for allegedly operating illegal arms factory at Onicha Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was nabbed recently by military operarives following a tip-off.

The parents, Mr and Mrs Isioma and Angela Eboka were also arrested for alleged connivance

The Commander of 63 Brigade, Brigadier -General, Ugochukwu Unachukwu while briefing Journalists on the illegal arms deal Tuesday, said about eight suspects including father, mother and sister were among those arrested at the factory when the military personnel invaded it.

According to him, the illegal arms factory at Onicha Olona had the capacity to produce 10 guns weekly saying that the suspects were modifying AK-47 magazine to carry 60 rounds instead of the normal 30 rounds of magazine associated with AK-47.

He said the arms factory has a surveillance post, a generating set connected from a remote location, an oven for melting of iron and a cache of arms and ammunition.

Items recovered include, improvised explosive devices IEDs and shrapnels, detonators and the container.

He said the activity of the suspects may have contributed to the high level of insecurity in the land.

“Anybody that is involved in act of insurgency, is against the peace and stability of Nigeria, we will get to you”.

The prime suspect, Emmanuel Eboka, however admitted to have rented some of the arms to criminal elements for undisclosed fees in the past

“When I repair it for them I don’t charge them, they just give me whatever is in their mind. I don’t charge them.

“My daddy said I should leave his veranda, because he is not comfortable with me being around his veranda that is why I shifted to the forest”, he confessed to newsmen.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command said it has smashed a deadly insurgency gang.while on patrol with the Local Vigilante in Awka-Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), the gang was accosted while on a yet-to-be unravelled mission, armed to the teeth.

The joint security team chased the hoodlums until the vehicle they were driving ran into a ditch.during a shootout, and two members of the gang were arrested while four AK-47 rifles were recovered.

Also recovered was one toyota Highlander SUV with Reg. No. Lagos GGE 408 GZ.

In a related development, another team of Police officers also working with the local vigilante intercepted a Toyota Venza Car with Registration No.Lagos EKY 746 JB , at Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area.

The driver of the car fled on sighting the joint team and after a thorough search, 34 live catridges were recovered from the vehicle.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who provided operational guidance to the Joint Team throughout both operations, has praised all personnel involved for their discipline and operational effectiveness.

He has also directed the Rapid Response Squad at Awkuzu to take over investigation of both cases that appear related.

The Commissioner has vowed that Anambra State will be made too hot for any criminal gang to operate except they are ready to meet their waterloo.